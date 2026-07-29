Help Me Reach Broken Lives Through Music, Recovery

Help Me Reach Broken Lives Through Books, Music, and the Gospel

My name is Eileen, and my life has been transformed by the grace of God.

God has placed a burden on my heart to reach people with the truth of His love and the hope found in Jesus Christ. My calling is to share the Gospel with those who feel forgotten, broken, or far from God through books, music, outreach, and discipleship.

One of the biggest assignments God has given me is to write and publish two Christ-centered, evangelistic books.

The first book is written specifically for men. It is designed to reach those who are trapped by addiction, gangs, violence, pornography, trafficking, abuse, shame, or hopelessness. My prayer is that they would encounter the love of Christ and discover the freedom and new life that only He can give.

The second book is written for women. It is a message of hope, healing, repentance, restoration, and God’s unfailing love for women who have experienced trauma, abuse, addiction, rejection, or deep emotional pain. My desire is that every reader would discover their identity and worth in Jesus Christ.

God has also placed songs in my heart that I believe can reach people who may never step inside a church. I am working on recording an evangelistic gospel album that shares the message of repentance, hope, healing, and the love of Jesus in a way that connects with people from all walks of life.

I am raising funds to help complete these projects. Your support will help cover professional editing, proofreading, formatting, cover design, ISBN registration, printing, publishing, and distribution for both books. It will also help with recording, production, mixing, mastering, studio time, music distribution, and other expenses needed to release this evangelistic album with excellence.

These books and songs are more than creative projects. They are tools to share the Gospel, encourage those who are hurting, and point people to Jesus Christ.

If you feel led to partner with this mission, every gift, no matter the amount, will help make it possible to place Christ-centered resources into the hands of people who need hope.

If you are unable to give financially, I would be grateful for your prayers that God would guide every word, every song, and every opportunity, and that He would use these resources to draw many people to Himself.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for helping bring the hope of Jesus Christ to men and women around the world.



