Help Me Reach Brazil – A Journey of Faith

I never asked for Brazil. It came to me through dreams, images of children, orphanages, and restoration, a country I had no connection to. The same prayer kept returning: "Lord, break my heart for what breaks Yours." Over time, that became a deep conviction.





Today, I volunteer with Heartwings Zürich, supporting women affected by exploitation and helping develop prevention programs for young people focused on identity, dignity, and worth.





I have been accepted into the BKK Mission School in Teresina, Brazil (May–July 2027), a 12-week training that will equip me for future ministry. I'm raising funds to cover tuition, flights, and travel costs.





Your support, whether a donation or prayers and sharing, means so much as I prepare for this journey. Thank you for standing with me.