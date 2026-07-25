Help Me Raise My Mahr and Build My Family

Story (English)

Hello, my name is Mujahid, and I am from Gaza.

I never imagined I would have to ask others for help, but today I find myself with no other choice.

For a long time, my dream has been simple: to marry the woman I love and build a peaceful family based on love, respect, and hope. Unfortunately, the difficult economic and humanitarian conditions in Gaza have made this dream incredibly hard to achieve.

Despite my efforts to find work and improve my situation, I have been unable to earn enough to cover the Mahr (bridal gift) and the basic expenses required to start married life. I am not looking for a luxurious wedding or an extravagant celebration. My only wish is to meet the essential requirements so I can begin this new chapter with dignity.

Creating this campaign was not an easy decision. I value hard work and independence, but sometimes life places us in situations where we need the kindness of others. That is why I am reaching out with hope.

Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to achieving my dream. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing my campaign with others would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and support give me hope for a better future.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Mujahid



