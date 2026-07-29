Help me raise money for my school fee

Hello everyone,

I am humbly asking for support toward my education. Due to financial difficulties, I am struggling to pay for my school fees and other educational expenses.

Education means a lot to me, and I am working hard to build a better future for myself. Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference and help me continue my studies.

If you are able to support me or share this message with others, I would be truly grateful.

Thank you for your kindness and support. May God bless you.