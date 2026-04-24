Help me raise money for building a decent home

Hallo everyone! Shelter is one of the necessities of human life. With human population ever expanding and land remaining a limited resource, there bound to be problems. In Kenya, land in the rural areas might not be that expensive but in urban areas, it's so expensive. My goal for this fundraising is to raise at least 3 million Kenya shillings, which is approximately 23,200 dollars. This sum will be split between purchasing a piece of land, approximately 15,500 dollars, and the rest build the house. If I will be able to raise more than that, then can think of moving closer to town where there is plenty of job opportunities. The remaining sum will go along way in starting a farming business or a retail business to support family and create jobs.

This is a personal appeal, to everyone out there -who will come across this message, to the generous, to those who believe we are blessed to bless, and it doesn't take to be rich to give, help me realizing my dream and God will richly bless you.