Help me raise money for an apartment

I am raising money to help my mother, I, and my little brother move to an apartment so we can finally get away from her boyfriend. He broke her trust by cheating several times, yet she decided to stay because he didn't know normal love. My mom has tried so hard to get him used to a normal girlfriend who isn't crazy, she's tried to make him stand up for himself against his own children, but he hasn't changed. It's been two years, but she can't handle him anymore, but she isn't financially stable enough to buy an apartment right at the moment. He has brought out the worst in my mom, she ever used to be so stressed. She was always happy, always smiled after work even if she had a bad day. Now she barely smiles even on a good day. I hate seeing her like this. She's admitted, that even when she was alone, with no partner and just her kids, she was happier. Lonely but so much happier. All I want to do is make her happy again.