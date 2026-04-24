Help Me Raise Money For A New Home

My neighbor set trees on fire, im guessing she wasn't knowledgeable on how fire actually works and she went overboard and the trees quite literally began bursting. I was asleep at the time and was jolted awake by the sound, i run outside as i live in a remote area and I literally see a wall of flames and i run back inside to grab everything that i physically could before evacuating the wooded area altogether. I was only able to grab a few days worth of clothes, some hygiene products, my console, and my phone. I'm overwhelmed, I'm exhausted from the 30 mile walk to down town, I'm grieving the aquatic pets that I wasn't able to save as well as everything else that I've begun building for myself, please have patience and pray for me please. Thank you for understanding and to those who have and are willing to help out-- anything helps. Thank you. Im on a bus into a different city, if everything goes well I can have an apartment, a month's worth of food, as well as funds for transportation to get to and from interviews and if everything goes perfectly I should have a job within the next month, I don't have time to recover emotionally, i just want somewhere to sleep that isn't the cold hard concrete.