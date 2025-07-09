Help Me Raise Funds for My Medical Recovery





My name is Violet, and I am reaching out with humility to ask for your support during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

Following an incident that is the subject of an ongoing legal matter, I have been dealing with medical challenges that have affected my health, emotional well-being, and financial stability. I have sought medical care and continue to require treatment and follow-up.

The cost of consultations, medications, tests, transportation to appointments, and other medical expenses has become more than I can manage on my own.

I am raising funds to help cover:

Hospital and clinic bills Medications and follow-up treatment Medical tests and reports Transportation to medical appointments Other recovery-related expenses

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me continue my treatment and recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this challenging time.



