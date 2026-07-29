Help me raise fund for my chronic illness.

My name is Lilian Wangui and I am from Kenya. I am living with a chronic health condition that requires ongoing medical care, medication, and regular check-ups.

I am raising funds to help cover my healthcare expenses, including treatment, medical appointments, and other needs related to managing my condition. This journey has been challenging financially, and I am asking for support from kind people who can help me continue receiving the care I need.

For my privacy and personal safety, I am not sharing all medical details publicly, but I am willing to provide necessary information through the appropriate channels if required.

Any support, encouragement, or sharing of my fundraiser will make a meaningful.