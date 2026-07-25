Help me Pursue my Passions through Travel

I am the creator and editor of a small, but growing website and podcast platform dedicated to comic books, movies and entertainment. What started in my basement office talking to fellow fans has begun to grow into interviews with creators, invitations to conventions and movie premieres and much more. Unfortunately, this endeavor is entirely self funded and with two kids in school (one starting his third year in college), my personal funds go directly to the needs of my family.

With their blessing, they have encouraged me to reach out to others to help me continue my personal project and possibly explore the opportunities my years of hard work have afforded me. I am seeking help with funds to allow me to travel to local conventions here in the US as well as attend movie premieres I have been invited to on the East and West coast. These travel expenses would include airfare, car rental and hotel accommodations for conventions I have received press passes to attend including San Diego Comic Con and more.

Hopefully, my physical presence at these events can lead to sponsorship and work opportunities that will allow my small endeavor to become a business that can supplement my current income and help me make a better life for my family.

I thank you in advance for your consideration and for taking the time to read about my campaign.