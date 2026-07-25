Help Me Pursue My Master's Degree

Hello everyone,

My name is Goodluck Ayubu, and I am fundraising to continue my education by pursuing a Master's degree.

Higher education has always been my dream, but after the passing of my father, my family's financial situation changed dramatically. Without his support, I am no longer able to afford the tuition fees and other essential expenses needed to enroll at university.

Despite these challenges, I remain determined to continue my education. I believe that earning a Master's degree will not only help me build a better future for myself but also enable me to make a meaningful contribution to my community.

I humbly ask for your support. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving this dream. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and belief in my future. May God bless you abundantly.