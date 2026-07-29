Help Me Pursue My Dream of Studying Computer Scien

﻿﻿Hi my name is Ismail, and I am reaching out with hope and determination as I work toward my dream of studying Computer Science at university.

Technology has always fascinated me. I am passionate about learning how computers work, creating software, solving problems, and using technology to make a positive impact in my community. I believe that a degree in Computer Science will give me the knowledge and skills needed to build a better future for myself and help others through innovation.

Despite my dedication and hard work, the cost of education is a major challenge for me and my family. Tuition fees, books, learning materials, transportation, and other educational expenses are difficult for us to afford. Without financial assistance, it may be impossible for me to continue my academic journey and pursue the career I have worked so hard toward.

I am asking for your support to help me achieve this important goal. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will bring me closer to enrolling in school and focusing on my studies. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Your kindness and generosity will not only support my education but also invest in a future where I can use my skills to contribute to society and help others through technology.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. I am deeply grateful for your encouragement and belief in my future.

Sincerely,

Ismail



