Help Me Pursue My Dream of Studying Abroad

Hello everyone,

I never thought I would have to ask for help publicly, but life has become very difficult for me. I am currently facing serious financial challenges and struggling to get back on my feet.

I am working hard to improve my situation and build a better future, but at this moment I need support from kind people who are willing to help. Any contribution, no matter how small, would make a real difference in my life. If you cannot donate, simply sharing this post would mean a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.