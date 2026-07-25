Help Me Pursue My Dream of a College Education

My name is Bridget, and I am raising funds to help me continue my education at Kent State University. Attending college has been a dream of mine for years, and after working hard throughout high school, I have the opportunity to pursue a degree in Cybercriminology.

Like many students, I am facing significant financial challenges. Even after receiving financial aid, I still have thousands of dollars in educational expenses, including tuition, housing, textbooks, and other essential costs. My family is not in a position to cover these expenses, so I am doing everything I can to make my education possible while also working to contribute what I can myself.

I chose to study Cybercriminology because I want to build a career helping protect people from cybercrime and digital threats. My goal is to use my education to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward my college expenses and help relieve some of the financial burden of pursuing my degree. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, or social media would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my educational journey. Your kindness and generosity bring me one step closer to achieving my dream of earning a college degree and building a better future.



