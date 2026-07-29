Help Me Pursue My Dream in Electrical Techniques

Hello everyone,

My name is Damiloju, and I am reaching out with a humble request for support as I take an important step toward building my future.

For the past year, I have had a strong desire to pursue a professional program in Electrical Techniques, a field that genuinely interests me and one that I hope to build a long term career in. I am passionate about learning practical electrical skills, gaining industry knowledge, and creating opportunities that will allow me to support myself and contribute positively to my community.

Unfortunately, financial limitations have made it difficult for me to move forward. Despite my determination, the cost of the program has remained a major obstacle. The total tuition and related expenses are approximately CAD $20,000. Through personal savings, hard work, and careful planning, I have already managed to save about CAD $8,000 on my own.

I am now seeking to raise between CAD $10,000 and CAD $12,000 to help cover the remaining costs and begin the application and enrollment process. Reaching this goal would allow me to move forward with confidence and finally pursue the education and career path I have worked toward for so long.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to this opportunity. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my educational journey. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement mean more than words can express.

With gratitude,

Damiloju

Fundraising Goal:

CAD $12,000

Investing in education changes lives. Thank you for helping me invest in my future.