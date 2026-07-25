Help Me Pursue a Master's Degree in Computer Scien

My name is Dhamar and I am seeking support to pursue a Master's Degree in Computer Science at a prestigious university. I have worked hard throughout my academic journey and have been given the opportunity to continue my education at a highly respected institution. However, the cost of the program is beyond my financial means.

Coming from a family with limited financial resources, paying for tuition, housing, educational materials, transportation, and other academic expenses is a significant challenge. Despite my determination and commitment to my studies, I cannot afford these costs on my own.

I believe that advanced education in computer science will allow me to contribute to research, innovation, and the development of technologies that can benefit society. My goal is not only to improve my future but also to use the knowledge and skills I gain to help others and contribute to my field.

All funds raised through this campaign will be used exclusively for expenses related to my master's studies, including:

Tuition and university fees

Books and educational materials

Housing and living expenses

Transportation

Research and academic projects

Other essential educational costs

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and help bring me closer to achieving this dream.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.