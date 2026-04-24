Help Me Provide Medical Care for My Injured Wife

Help My Family Survive and Rebuild After Losing Everything in Gaza

My name is Jehad, and I am from Gaza.

Today, I am reaching out with hope after losing almost everything because of the war.

My family consists of four people. Our home was completely destroyed, and we are now living in a tent after being displaced. Every day is a struggle to find safety, food, clean water, and the basic necessities of life.

I am currently unemployed and unable to work because I suffered a serious injury to my right knee during the war. My injury makes it difficult for me to earn a living or support my family.

My wife was also seriously injured. A piece of shrapnel struck her head and remains in her brain. She experiences seizures and requires ongoing medical treatment and medication every month. Unfortunately, I cannot afford the medicines she needs because I have no income.

Your donation will help us:

• Purchase my wife's essential medications and medical care.Buy food, clean water, and other basic necessities.Support our family while I recover and search for work.Help us begin rebuilding our lives after losing our home.Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us hope. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our campaign with others. Your kindness and compassion can make a real difference in our lives.

Thank you for reading our story and for standing with my family during this difficult time.

With gratitude,

Jehad