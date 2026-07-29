Help Me Provide Affordable End of Life Care

For years, I’ve dedicated my work to helping families say goodbye to their beloved pets with dignity, peace, and compassion through in-home end-of-life veterinary care. Being able to provide euthanasia in the comfort of a pet’s home allows families to grieve privately, lovingly, and without the fear and stress that often comes with a clinical setting. It is one of the most meaningful parts of my work, and I truly believe every family deserves the opportunity to say goodbye this way.





Right now, I’m facing an unexpected challenge: my vehicle needs major repairs. Because my work depends entirely on traveling to families’ homes, having a reliable car is essential for me to continue serving pets and the people who love them during some of life’s hardest moments.

I am hoping to raise $5,000 to cover the cost of repairs and keep this work going.





Any funds not used directly for my vehicle will be placed into my business’ charitable fund that helps families experiencing financial hardship afford compassionate in-home euthanasia services for their pets.





This work is deeply personal to me. Helping animals pass peacefully at home, surrounded by familiar smells, soft blankets, and the people who love them most, is a gift I never take lightly. Your support would not only help me continue this mission, but also help make these gentle goodbyes accessible to families who otherwise could not afford them.





Thank you for reading, sharing, donating, or simply supporting the work of compassionate end-of-life care for pets and their families. Every contribution truly makes a difference.



