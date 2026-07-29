GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Provide Affordable End of Life Care

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRhay Fe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Little Sharkies Veterinary Services

Help Me Provide Affordable End of Life Care

For years, I’ve dedicated my work to helping families say goodbye to their beloved pets with dignity, peace, and compassion through in-home end-of-life veterinary care. Being able to provide euthanasia in the comfort of a pet’s home allows families to grieve privately, lovingly, and without the fear and stress that often comes with a clinical setting. It is one of the most meaningful parts of my work, and I truly believe every family deserves the opportunity to say goodbye this way.


Right now, I’m facing an unexpected challenge: my vehicle needs major repairs. Because my work depends entirely on traveling to families’ homes, having a reliable car is essential for me to continue serving pets and the people who love them during some of life’s hardest moments.

I am hoping to raise $5,000 to cover the cost of repairs and keep this work going.


Any funds not used directly for my vehicle will be placed into my business’ charitable fund that helps families experiencing financial hardship afford compassionate in-home euthanasia services for their pets.


This work is deeply personal to me. Helping animals pass peacefully at home, surrounded by familiar smells, soft blankets, and the people who love them most, is a gift I never take lightly. Your support would not only help me continue this mission, but also help make these gentle goodbyes accessible to families who otherwise could not afford them.


Thank you for reading, sharing, donating, or simply supporting the work of compassionate end-of-life care for pets and their families. Every contribution truly makes a difference.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve