Help me protect my daughter

My name is Rori, and I am a single mom of two fighting every day to protect my 3-year-old daughter from her alleged abuser — her own father.

No mother should ever have to say those words. But here I am.

After discovering what my daughter had been through, I did what any mother would do — I fought. Due to the nature of this matter, and the current situation I've been put in I can't publicly share many details. I have been fighting to protect my daughter for months.

Some of you know what Ivy and I have been going through since she came home from her last visit in October, right before her 3rd birthday. We have exhausted every resource available to us, and nothing has worked. The system is failing my daughter, and I’m running out of options and time.





My daughter deserves to be safe, to be heard, and to have her boundaries respected — regardless of her age. I would go into debt for years if it meant protecting her, and at this point, I already have. Every spare hour goes to working, and every dollar I make goes straight to bills and loans, i'm trying to survive this — but unfortunately this means less time with her when she needs me most...





Anyone who’s met Ivy knows how advanced she is for her age. She has full conversations, remembers details, and can recall things that happened over a year ago. When my daughter tells me something happened, I take it seriously, because that’s my job as her mother. I will not stay quiet, and I will not be made out to be the villain for trying to protect my child.





I am running out of time to come up with the money necessary to continue to pay for the legal fees necessary to try to protect her.

Right now not only do I owe monthly payments on the loans i've taken out, i'm being forced to put thousands of dollars ($5000) up front to pay for reunification therapy, and I need to pay upfront, ($5000) again, to reserve Ivy's Forensic psychologist in court for trial in August.

I have already borrowed over $25,000 in legal fees trying to keep her safe, and now I need to somehow come up with more by the middle of July.

This is money that I do not have.. I have taken out loans, and have had to borrow money from many people. I have no one else to borrow from, and no credit company's will work with me anymore. I work long hours as a technician to provide for my two children, but no matter how hard I push, I cannot keep up with what the court system demands of us. There are serious faults in the Virginia court system, and I wish money and evidence were enough to keep her safe and make them believe my daughter is telling her truth.

I am being required to pay for reunification therapy... a process that may put my baby back in contact with the person who she says hurt her.

I am not giving up. I will never give up. But I need help.

Every dollar donated goes directly toward:

Legal fees to continue fighting for my daughter’s protection Court-mandated therapy costs Keeping a roof over my children’s heads, and food on the table while I fight this battle More time I get to spend with my children, I have been working very long hours for months.





If you can’t donate, please share this post. Getting my story in front of more people means everything right now.

Thank you for seeing us. Thank you for caring. My daughter deserves to be safe, and I will spend every last dollar and every last breath making sure she is.

Rori



