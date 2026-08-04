A Dream Proposal in Cancun

I am creating this fundraiser with a deeply personal dream in mind—to propose to the person I love in a place that already holds so much meaning for my family.

This year, my little sister was married in Cancun, Mexico, and it was one of the most beautiful and emotional moments I have ever experienced. That location became more than just a destination—it became a symbol of love, commitment, and the kind of future I want to build with my partner.

Now, I want to return to that same place to ask one of the most important questions of my life.

My partner has been my support system, my peace, and my greatest joy. Through every challenge and every milestone, he has stood beside me with love and strength. I cannot imagine my future without him, and I want to create a proposal that reflects just how much he means to me.

Planning a meaningful proposal in Cancun comes with significant travel and accommodation costs, which is why I am asking for help. My goal is to raise $25,000 to cover flights, lodging, and the experience itself so I can make this moment truly unforgettable.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to creating a memory that will last a lifetime. Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign means the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting this dream of love, commitment, and a future together.



