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Help Me Prevent Homelessness and Continue College

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEmily Whitby

Fundraiser funds will be received by Emily Whitby

Help Me Prevent Homelessness and Continue College

Last May, I was laid off from my job after requesting ADA accommodations and FMLA due to a worsening health condition. Since then, I have been navigating medical challenges, attending therapy, searching for work, and doing everything in my power to keep moving forward while trying to rebuild stability in my life.


Despite these hardships, I recently graduated with my Associate of Arts degree as a first-generation college graduate and had planned to continue into a four-year bachelor’s degree program. Instead of celebrating this milestone with security and peace, I am in imminent danger of homelessness and have no idea where I will live or how I will continue my education.


Throughout my life, I have always tried to live by faith, compassion, and service to others even while facing tremendous obstacles such as growing up in a volatile home. When I see people struggling, I pray for them. When I have had food, shelter, or support to give, I have tried to share it whenever possible. I have opened my home to loved ones escaping dangerous situations, helped strangers when I could, and tried to live by the belief that we are called to love and care for one another.


I believe deeply that we are all connected, like waves in an ocean — individual, yet still part of something greater than ourselves. Jesus spent time among ordinary people, among the hurting, the struggling, and the forgotten. That belief has shaped the way I try to move through this world.


For a long time, I believed things would somehow work out. Along this difficult journey, strangers stopped at my door and told me they would pray for me. One man looked me in the eyes and said, “You’re not going to lose your house. I promise.” In that moment, I felt hope and peace I desperately needed. I have continued holding onto faith, praying, applying for jobs and assistance programs, pursuing treatment, and trying to remain resilient through overwhelming uncertainty.


Now, however, I am truly running out of time.


The funds raised through this campaign will help me catch up on housing payments, cover essential living expenses, continue medical treatment, and stay on track with my education while I work toward stability and employment again.


I am also trying desperately to keep my three rescued cats safe and with me. Two came from shelters, and the third appeared on my doorstep during a storm and never left. They have become my little family and source of comfort through some of the darkest moments of my life. If I lose my housing, I do not know what will happen to them.


If you feel called to help — whether through prayer, sharing this campaign, donations, or words of encouragement — I would be deeply grateful.


Even the smallest act of kindness can make an enormous difference during moments like these...Like David's 5 small stones.


Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story, pray for me, and support me in any way you can.

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