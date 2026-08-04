Help Me Prepare for My Baby Girl

I have Bartter syndrome, a condition with no cure. It causes dehydration, low potassium, muscle weakness, and swollen kidneys. I'm now in stage 3 kidney disease because of it.





I lost a baby boy at 24 weeks. Doctors told me I would never be able to have another child, but I'm now pregnant with a baby girl, due soon.





Because of my illness, I haven't been able to work. I applied for disability but was denied. Right now, I don't have anything prepared for my baby, and I'm facing significant medical bills.





This fundraiser will help me cover housing and medical costs so I can welcome my daughter and give her the start she deserves. Your support would mean so much to us.