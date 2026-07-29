Help me please

I’m 21 years old, trying to build a life on my own, but I’ve hit a wall. Between the cost of trying to survive independently and a mountain of debt, I feel like I’m drowning. I don’t have a safety net or anyone to turn to for financial help, and I’ve exhausted all my options.

Writing this is a desperate act, and it’s not easy to admit, Finding work and a livelihood is difficult I suffered a compound fracture in my leg and am dealing with lasting effects.but I genuinely don’t know what else to do. If anyone can offer any advice, resources, work opportunities, or even just a bit of guidance on how to navigate this, I would be deeply grateful. I just want to find a way out and breathe again.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. It means more than you know







