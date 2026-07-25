Help Me Pay Tuition and Continue MY Education

My name is Alyiah Mckenzie, I am seeking financial assistance to help me pay off my semester tuition. Due to financial challenges, I am struggling to cover the remaining balance, and I am committed to continuing my education without interruption.





Any contribution, no matter the amount would make a meaningful difference and help me stay on track with my studies. Your support would not only help me meet my tuition obligations but also allow me to focus on achieving my academic goals.





Thank you for taking the time to consider my request. I sincerely appreciate your kindness, generosity, and support.



