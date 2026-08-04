Help Me Pay Off Loans Before New Job

I'm starting a new job in three weeks, but I'm facing an immediate problem: loans are due right now, and I don't have the funds to cover them.





I'm a parent of two children, and I've had to use these loans before to keep our bills paid. If I can't pay them off now, my paychecks from my new job will go straight to loan payments instead of covering our everyday expenses. That means I'd have to take out even more loans just to keep up with bills and care for my kids.





Your support would mean so much to us during this transition.