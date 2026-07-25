Help me pay my ZUS Contributions

I never thought I would find myself asking for help, but today I have no other choice.

I live in Poland and run my own small business. Unfortunately, over the past two months I have had no income at all. Despite this, I am still required to pay my monthly ZUS (Polish social insurance) contributions. Since I have been unable to make these payments, my debt continues to grow every month.

I am doing everything I can to change my situation. Every day I apply for jobs in my city and nearby towns, sending out my CV to employers and responding to every suitable vacancy I can find. Sadly, most of my applications receive no response, and I have not been able to secure employment yet.

I am not looking for an easy way out. My goal is to find a stable job, get back on my feet, and pay all my obligations on my own. Right now, however, I need help to get through this difficult period before my financial situation becomes even worse.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will help me cover my growing ZUS debt and give me a chance to move forward without falling deeper into financial difficulties.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and for taking the time to read my story.