Help Me Pay My Rent

Hello,





My name is Daniel, and I am currently going through a very difficult financial situation.





I need to raise ₡300,000 by this Friday to pay my rent. Right now, my income is very low, and even though I am doing everything I can to improve my situation, I am unable to cover this expense in time.





If you are able to make a donation, no matter how small, it would mean the world to me. Every contribution brings me one step closer to keeping a safe place to live while I continue working to improve my financial situation.





If you are not able to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you could share my page with someone who might be willing to help.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity truly mean more than words can express.