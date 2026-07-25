Help Me Pay My Medical Bills After Being Attacked

i never thought i'd end up here, but after being assaulted over my political views, i'm facing medical expenses i simply can't cover on my own. no matter where you stand politically, nobody deserves to be attacked for expressing their beliefs

the injuries have left me with hospital bills, follow-up appointments, and time away from school. every donation, no matter how small, will help me cover treatment costs and lets me focus on recovering instead of worrying about finances. if you believe people should be able to speak without fear of violence, i'd appreciate your support and i will remember your name for it

thank you to everyone who's reached out with encouragement during this difficult time.