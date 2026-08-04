Help Me Pay My Final Court Fees

Hi everyone,

I'm asking for help with one final expense that's standing between me and putting a difficult chapter of my life behind me.

Over the past year, I've worked hard to take responsibility for my past, meet every requirement the court asked of me, and rebuild my life. I've completed the necessary steps, returned to work, and have been focused on moving forward one day at a time.

The last remaining hurdle is $625 in court fees. While I've been doing everything I can to stay on top of my bills and responsibilities, coming up with this amount all at once has been difficult.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward paying these court costs. Once they're paid, I'll be able to fully close this chapter and continue focusing on building a stable future.

If you're able to help, no matter the amount, I'm incredibly grateful. If you're not in a position to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my fresh start.