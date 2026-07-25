Help Me Pay My Education Fees & Support MyChildren

Hello, my name is Lucalia Mabaso.





I am a mother of two beautiful children, and I am also a woman with a dream. Today I am humbly asking for your help so that I can continue my education and build a better future for my family.





My Story

Life has not always been easy for me. As a single parent, every day is a balancing act. In the morning I wake up early to make sure my children have something to eat, that they are clean, and that they are ready for school. In the evening I help them with homework, I comfort them when they are sad, and I pray that I can give them the life they deserve.





Being a mother is my greatest blessing, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility. Right now I am not working. Because of this, I am struggling to cover even the basic needs in our home. Some days we manage, and some days it is very hard. The hardest part is knowing that I want to do more for my children, but I feel stuck because I do not have the financial means.





I refuse to let that be the end of my story.





Why Education Matters To Me

I believe that education is the key that can open doors for me and for my children. I want to go back to school and further my studies because I know that with a qualification, I can get a stable job. With a stable job, I can provide food on the table every day, pay for my children’s needs, and give them opportunities I did not have.





More than that, I want to be an example to my children. I want them to see their mother working hard, studying late at night, and never giving up. I want them to grow up knowing that no matter how difficult life gets, you keep going. You keep learning. You keep believing.





My dream is to finish my studies in [INSERT YOUR COURSE / FIELD OF STUDY, e.g. "Education" or "Business Administration"] at [INSERT SCHOOL / COLLEGE NAME]. This qualification will allow me to find work where I can support my family with dignity.





The Challenge I Am Facing

This year I applied for a bursary because I was hoping for financial assistance. Unfortunately, my application was rejected. That news broke my heart because I know how much I need this chance. Without funding, I am unable to pay my school fees.





The fees are not just about tuition. The money will also help with very basic things: food at home, transport to school, data to submit assignments, and books. Right now, even buying food for my children is a struggle. I lie awake at night worrying about how I will manage.





I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a helping hand. I am willing to work hard, to study hard, and to make every cent count.





How Your Support Will Help

Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference in our lives. Here is how your support will be used: