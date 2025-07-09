Help Me Pay My Debts and Return Home

Hello,

My name is Mohamed, and I am currently living in Saudi Arabia. I never imagined I would be in a situation where I would have to ask others for help, but today I have no other choice.

I am struggling with financial hardship and have accumulated debts of approximately 10,000 SAR. Part of this debt is due to overdue payments, and part is related to expenses for my residency transfer and renewal. Because of these financial obligations, I am unable to pay what I owe or even afford the cost of returning to my home country.

I am doing my best to improve my situation and rebuild my life, but right now I need a helping hand to get through this difficult time.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward paying my debts and helping me return home safely. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Your support gives me hope during one of the hardest times of my life.