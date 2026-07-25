Help me pay my debt so I graduate

Help Me Reach the Finish Line and Graduate This Year

My name is Maira, and I am asking for your support during one of the most important moments of my life.

For years, I have worked hard to pursue my dream of completing my university degree in Accounting and Auditing. This journey has required dedication, sacrifice, and perseverance. There were many moments when continuing was difficult, but I kept going because I believe that education can transform my future and open doors that will allow me to build a better life.

Today, I am so close to achieving that dream. I have reached the final stage of my degree, where I only need to complete three final course exams before I can defend my dissertation and officially graduate in October this year.

However, there is one obstacle standing between me and this achievement: an outstanding university tuition debt that I am currently unable to pay.

This has been a very challenging period in my life. I am currently unemployed and facing financial difficulties that have made it impossible for me to clear this debt on my own. I have been trying to find solutions and do everything within my ability, but the deadline is approaching, and I need help to avoid losing the opportunity to complete my studies after years of effort.

Graduation is not just about receiving a certificate. For me, it represents hope, independence, and the chance to finally use my knowledge and skills to build a stable career. It represents all the sacrifices I have made and the promise of a better future for myself and my family.

I am humbly asking for your support to help me pay my university debt, complete my final exams, defend my dissertation, and graduate this year.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring me closer to this goal. If you are not able to donate, sharing my story with others would also be an incredible help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this important chapter of my life. Your kindness and support could help me turn years of hard work into a dream finally achieved.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Maira



