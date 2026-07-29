Help me pay my college tuition

I am currently trying to raise funds to pay for a college course that is essential for continuing my education and future career path in healthcare. Due to unexpected financial difficulties and limitations with financial aid coverage, I now have to cover the cost of the course out of pocket in order to stay on track academically.





As a student balancing school, work, and personal responsibilities, coming up with the full amount alone has been incredibly difficult and stressful. However, giving up is not an option for me, and I am determined to continue pursuing my education and future goals.





Any support, no matter how small, would truly help ease this burden and bring me one step closer to continuing my studies. Even sharing this campaign would mean a lot.





Thank you so much for your kindness, support, and generosity.



