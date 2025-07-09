Help Me Pay for My Keratoconus Eye Surgery

Hello, my name is Hamza, and I am asking for your support to help me cover the cost of my eye treatment.

I have been diagnosed with keratoconus, a disease that affects the cornea and causes severe vision problems. I have already undergone surgery, but the medical expenses, examinations, and treatment have placed a heavy financial burden on me.

I am doing my best, but I cannot afford all the costs on my own. Every donation, no matter how small, will help me pay for my medical care and protect my vision.

I have medical reports and invoices to prove my condition and expenses.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and prayers. May God bless you.



