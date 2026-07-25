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Help Me Overcome Student Hardship and Return Home

Goal$11,136 CAD
Raised$7 CAD

Fundraiser created bySHIJIN PETER

Fundraiser funds will be received by SHIJIN PETER

Help Me Overcome Student Hardship and Return Home

My name is SHIJIN Peter, and I am an international student in Canada.

Today, I am facing one of the most difficult seasons of my life. After unexpectedly losing my place in college, I was left with an outstanding tuition balance of CAD $7,633. My current immigration status is set to expire on July 24, 2026, and unless my situation changes, I may have to leave Canada. Unfortunately, I do not have the financial resources to pay for my return home.

Because of my immigration situation, I have been unable to earn enough income to recover financially. My savings have been exhausted covering rent, groceries, transportation, and other essential living expenses. I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to ask others for help, but today I do so with humility, faith, and hope.

Like many international students, I came to Canada with the dream of completing my education, building a better future, and one day giving back to others. Although this journey has taken an unexpected turn, I continue to trust that God is guiding me through this difficult chapter.

What Happened


In 2025, my studies came to an unexpected end when I was terminated from my college program, leaving me with an outstanding tuition balance of CAD $7,633.

My current immigration authorization is scheduled to expire on July 24, 2026. As I prepare for what comes next, I may need to return to my home country. However, I do not have the financial means to purchase a flight, which is estimated to cost approximately CAD $2,500.

Without family members who are able to support me financially, each day has become a struggle to cover basic necessities while preparing for the possibility of leaving Canada.

This season has brought uncertainty, disappointment, and many unanswered questions. Yet through every challenge, my faith in God has remained my source of hope and strength.


How Your Support Will Help


My fundraising goal is CAD $11,136.

Your generosity will help me:

  1. Pay my outstanding college tuition balance of CAD $7,633.
  2. Cover essential living expenses such as rent, groceries, transportation, and other basic necessities during this difficult period.
  3. Cover emergency travel costs, including an estimated CAD $2,500 airfare to return safely to my home country if I must leave Canada.

I am committed to being transparent about how these funds will be used. If requested, I am willing to provide documentation confirming my tuition balance and other relevant information regarding my situation.

Every donation—regardless of the amount—helps lift a burden that has felt impossible to carry alone. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser or praying for me would mean just as much.


Why Your Kindness Matters


This fundraiser is about more than helping me through a difficult season.

It is about giving someone the opportunity to rebuild life with hope and dignity.

These challenges have taught me compassion in ways I never expected. I know what it feels like to face uncertainty, loneliness, and fear while being far from home. Because of these experiences, my desire to serve and encourage others has only grown stronger.

I believe every act of kindness creates a ripple that reaches far beyond what we can see. The compassion shown to me today is something I hope to carry forward for the rest of my life by helping others who are experiencing hardship, offering encouragement, listening without judgment, and reminding people that they are never alone.




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