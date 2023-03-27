Help Me Overcome Infertility and

My Story

I am reaching out with humility and hope to ask for your support on a deeply personal journey.

For some time, I have been struggling with infertility, and it has been emotionally and financially difficult. The dream of becoming a parent is very important to me, and I am seeking medical care and fertility treatment to understand and address the underlying problem.

Unfortunately, the cost of consultations, medical tests, treatment, medication, and other related expenses is more than I can afford on my own. That is why I have decided to reach out to kind-hearted people around the world for help.

My goal is to raise KES 10 MILLION to cover my medical evaluation and fertility treatment. Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to receiving the care I need and hopefully achieving my dream of having a child.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, and social networks would mean just as much to me. Your prayers, encouragement, and support are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering helping me through this difficult journey. May your kindness return to you many times over.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.