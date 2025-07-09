Help Me Overcome Financial Barriers and Finish My

My name is Clovette Ngoh, and I believe education is the key to creating a better future. I have worked hard to pursue my studies because I know that learning can open doors—not only for me, but also for the people I hope to help in the future.

Today, I am facing a financial challenge that threatens my ability to continue my education. The costs of tuition, books, transportation, and other school-related expenses have become difficult for me to manage on my own.

Asking for help is not easy, but I have chosen to reach out because I refuse to give up on my dream. I am determined to continue my studies, graduate, and use my education to build a meaningful career and make a positive impact in my community.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to staying in school. Even if you are unable to contribute financially, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my future. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement give me hope and remind me that no one has to face life's challenges alone.

With gratitude,

Clovette Ngoh