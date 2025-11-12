Help Me Overcome Debt and Rebuild My Life

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for financial help, but I have reached a point where I honestly do not know what else to do.

I lost my job, and what started as a difficult financial situation gradually became overwhelming. As a single mother, I still had to take care of my child, pay school fees, provide food, and keep up with basic household bills. I did everything I could to keep things going.

When I could no longer cover these essential expenses, I borrowed money from loan apps. At the time, I genuinely believed I would find another job soon and repay everything. I never imagined that months would pass without finding stable employment.

Unfortunately, the repayment deadlines have now passed, and the debt has continued to grow. I receive repeated calls and messages demanding payment, and the constant pressure has become incredibly difficult to live with. There are days when I struggle to sleep because I am worried about how I will get out of this situation.

What hurts me most is knowing that I am trying to provide for my child while being unable to find the work I desperately need. I want to work. I want to repay what I owe. I want to be able to wake up without the fear of another debt message or call hanging over me.

I am raising ₦1,600,000 to help me clear these outstanding debts and deal with the financial obligations that accumulated while I was unemployed. This would not simply be money to me—it would be an opportunity to breathe again, regain stability, and start rebuilding my life.

I know that everyone has their own struggles, so I do not take anyone's generosity for granted. If you can contribute anything at all, even a small amount, it would bring me one step closer to getting out of this situation.

And if you cannot donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser. One share could reach someone who is able to help.

I am asking for help not because I have given up, but because I am trying desperately to get back on my feet.

Thank you for reading my story, for caring enough to listen, and for any support you are able to give. May your kindness return to you in ways you never expect.