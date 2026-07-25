HELP ME OVERCOME CRUSHING MEDICAL DEBT

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask others for help, but today I am reaching out with hope and humility.

Due to ongoing health problems, I have been unable to work and support myself financially. Even with insurance, the medical bills have continued to grow. Every appointment, test, treatment, and prescription has added to a debt that I simply cannot afford to pay.

Living with serious health challenges is difficult enough without the constant worry of unpaid medical bills. The stress of wondering how these expenses will be covered has become overwhelming. My focus should be on my health and healing, but instead I spend many days worrying about financial hardship.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, your kindness would help relieve a tremendous burden. Every contribution will go toward paying medical expenses and reducing the debt that has accumulated because of my health. God Bless!







