Help me overcome a financial crisis

My name is Adi, and I am reaching out with a sincere heart during one of the most difficult moments in our lives. I never imagined I would need to ask for help, but life has taken a painful turn, and we are struggling to keep our heads above water.

Over the past months, my husband has been facing serious health issues that required multiple medical investigations — and he still has more tests ahead. Each appointment, each scan, each unexpected result added not only emotional stress, but also financial pressure that grew faster than we could manage.

We tried everything to stay afloat: cutting expenses, working harder, postponing personal needs, and doing our best to handle the situation on our own. But the medical costs, combined with daily living expenses, pushed us into debt that we can no longer overcome without help.

This situation has affected our stability, our peace of mind, and our ability to move forward. I am not asking for comfort or luxury — only for a chance to breathe again, to reduce this overwhelming burden, and to focus on my husband’s health without constant fear of what tomorrow brings.

Every contribution, no matter how small, helps us take one step closer to regaining stability. Your kindness would mean more than words can express — it would give us hope, strength, and the chance to rebuild our lives.

If you cannot donate, sharing our story would help more than you know.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for giving us a chance to rise again.



