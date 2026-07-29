Help me out with Lunas care.

https://gofund.me/9bc65d47f

Luna needs emergency surgery to get her dead pup out of her belly. Emergency C-section before she becomes septic and dies. Single mom and needs help with cost. Also facing eviction court tomorrow morning. Any and everything helps. If everyone chipped in $5-10 it won't break the bank and I will be able to get her surgery and maybe a lawyer for my case. Thanks so much for your help and God bless you all.