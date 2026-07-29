HELP ME OPEN MY FOODSTUFF SHOP

My name is AJUONU CHUKWUDI, and I am raising funds to complete a small foodstuff business that I have worked hard to establish.

For a long time, I have dreamed of owning a business that would provide a steady income for me and allow me to support my family. Rather than waiting for opportunities to come to me, I decided to take a step of faith and build something of my own.

With the little resources available to me, I purchased and set up a container shop. I have already roofed it with zinc sheets, completed the cement work, and prepared the shop for operation. The structure is fully ready and waiting to serve customers in my community.

The only challenge standing between me and opening the business is the cost of stocking the shop. I need funds to purchase bags of rice, different varieties of beans, pepper, garri, seasoning cubes, vegetable oil, noodles, and other essential food items and provisions that people use every day.

I am seeking support to raise approximately 1000000 naira, which will be used entirely for purchasing stock. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will bring me one step closer to opening the shop and becoming financially independent.

This is not just a request for money. It is an investment in a hardworking person who has already done everything possible to reach this stage. The shop is ready. The shelves are waiting. All that remains is the stock that will allow the business to begin operating.

If you are able to support me financially or share this fundraiser with others, I would be deeply grateful. Your kindness will help turn months of hard work into a functioning business that can provide for my future and serve my community.

Thank you for your support, encouragement, and prayers. May God richly bless everyone who contributes to making this dream a reality.