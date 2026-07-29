Help me on my journey to keep florida cool

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, but for me, it has been the catalyst for resilience. My name is Jacoby McMorris, and I am the founder of The Frozen Treat Locker, a venture that represents more than just a business—it represents my bridge back to independence.

For some time now, my life has been defined by a reality I didn’t choose. Due to a disability that makes traditional employment impossible, combined with chronic, debilitating back pain, the standard nine-to-five simply wasn't an option. There were days where the pain felt like a wall, locking me away from the productivity and purpose I craved. But standing still was never in my nature.

I refused to let my circumstances dictate my future. I knew I needed to create something I could manage on my own terms—something that could withstand the Florida heat and bring a little bit of joy to my community. That’s when the idea for The Frozen Treat Locker was born.

There is something inherently refreshing about authentic water ice. It’s a staple of comfort and cooling relief, especially under the Florida sun. I saw an opportunity to bring this experience to people, but to do it right, I needed to build a foundation that worked with my physical limitations rather than against them.

**This is where I am today:** I have the vision, the strategy, and the drive. I’ve spent months perfecting the concept—from the brand identity to the operational flow. But to get the doors open and the first batches of ice served, I need to secure the right infrastructure. Specifically, I am raising funds to acquire the specialized commercial freezer equipment necessary to store three-gallon tubs of premium water ice.

This business is my way of proving that a physical setback is not a dead end. By supporting The Frozen Treat Locker, you aren't just helping me launch a local business; you are investing in a story of adaptation, grit, and the refusal to stay down.

My goal is to create a sustainable, successful venture that provides for my future and allows me to contribute to my community, all while managing my health with the care it requires. Every contribution brings me one step closer to moving from planning to serving.

Thank you for taking the time to hear my story and for considering being a part of this journey. Together, we can turn a difficult situation into something cool, refreshing, and entirely new.











