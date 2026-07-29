Help me Not get Evicted

Hello,

my name is Sara and I live in Dania Beach, FL and I am in need of help. I recently got eviction notice and went to court. I was able to keep my apartment but now for the next 3 months I have to pay on time. However I got fired from my job since February and havent been successful on landing a new job until last week. I start my new job on 6/8 but I only have until 6/5 to pay the rent if not I will have to vacate my apartment. As of the moment my mom is living with me since she also have housing problems and fortunately I dont have kids but have 2 beautiful dogs. Please help us on not getting evicted 🙏🏻