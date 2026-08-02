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Help me not become homeless 🙏 I work!

Goal$1,050 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDaniel Pugh

Help me not become homeless 🙏 I work!

I currently launched my own business about three months ago. After being homeless and without a vehicle for almost 3 years but with faith in God Prayers and hard work and determination. I was able to get a job long enough to save up to get a truck, some pressure washing equipment and my apartment and got my LLC EIN and insurance for my business. But starting out in a new area with a new business and all those expenses, it costed me everything and the business is taking off slow. I know it will build up and pay off in the end, but I am facing eviction now, and my landlord will not work with me at all not even one day if I don’t have it paid by August 6 he starts the eviction and it’s due on August 5. And my rent is 900 and the late fee is $60 if it’s paid on the sixth, but I also have a 200 and something dollar electric bill and 100 and something dollar gas bill because I found out I have a gas leak so that’s why I have to go around 1050. If I could just come up with the 900 I could pay the other bills no problem, but I don’t have close to any of that and I don’t want to end up back where I was when it took me almost 5 years to get to this point after being homeless and not having a vehicle literally having no help or hope. I have faith in Jesus Christ to work thru you as my angles just like I try to do to absolutely every person god puts in my path that I can help I feel like god is asking me to work thru me to help them. and sometimes that may be my downfall. And why I’m in a situation I’m in right now. But that won’t stop me from being a good person and helping anyone I can along the way. I could write a book on how many people I helped with my past few dollars over the years when I didn’t have it myself but that’s what we’re suppose to do as Christian’s. I always tell myself that’s what Jesus would do and did do for his followers and all of us. So if you can find anything you can spare to help me or god speaks to you to help me I pray you take advantage of the opportunity and do so I will forever be grateful and I know god pays it back he always has me every single time. Thank you and god bless everyone.

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