Help me n my adult disabled daughter keep our home

Hi im asking for help pay 10600 im behind last 2 years taxes. It changed county's went from 900 year to 4000 yr plus penalty now. Im 24/7 ,non paid caretaker of adult daughter who was hung by her bf 4 years ago is like a child now. She transfered from medicaid to Medicare after 2 year transaction and they took all caretaker pay and we get no caretaker help. We live on 943 month ssdi. She was a nurses aid worked year so she paid in enough for ssdi . Her son gets 250 of her check for child support she can't take care of him . She's 24/7 care herself. Im afraid there going auction off the house we need help pay taxes. We doing probate on home it was my mother's trying not to lose it before we can sell get us a camper to live in. If you could please help I can get taxes paid and not be scared daily we be on the streets.