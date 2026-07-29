Help me & my friends have the best summer ever!!

Hi my name is anthony, I have 5 best friends in the same friend group & they are all leaving for college. we are all parting ways after being with each other for years. i know your wondering where is my money going? what am i gonna do with this money. So first With this money i plan on getting an Airbnb with all 5 of my friends to spend the weekend or a little more time with each other. some of them leave in july, some of them leave in august. after they leave i will be the only one left. alone with none of my best friends i can see. why an airbnb ? i want to experience living with my best friends & make some memories with them. we all cant stay in one of our houses because its to much of us So im asking Please help this group of friends get an airbnb to experience the best weekend of their lives before we dont see each other again for a long time❤️