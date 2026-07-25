Help Me Move to Safety

I need to move immediately. My living situation has become unsafe. My landlord has relapsed into meth addiction and is engaging in domestic violence. A roommate they brought in has created unsanitary conditions by leaving feces on every surface in the bathroom, and the house is filled with chain smoke, all of which is unsafe for me and my cat.The house has also become infested with ants, spiders and roaches due to the new roommates filth.





Things have escalated. Items have been stolen from my room, including my window air conditioner. With temperatures over 100 degrees daily, the heat is damaging my devices and preventing me from working. When I confronted them about this, I was told to move out and given a 30 day notice to move.





I'm raising money to cover the costs of moving, deposits, moving expenses, and immediate housing to get my cat and me to a safe place in the next 2 weeks. Your support would mean so much as I work to get us out of this situation. Thank you for standing with me.