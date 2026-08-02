Help Me Move to Atlanta for School

I'm working toward a fresh start in Atlanta, where I'm attending an online program in epoxy marble art. Right now I'm juggling about $3,000 in monthly bills, rent, groceries, and my school costs, while trying to save enough to make the move by January 1st.





I'm asking for help to cover these expenses so I can focus on my education and get to Atlanta without falling further behind. Your support would mean so much as I work toward this goal. Thank you for standing with me.