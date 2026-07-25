Help me move out with my boyfriend by 18

I grew up in a pretty toxic household. Ever sense i was little ive been so excited to leave and be on my own and finally leave and live my own life away from my past. Once my brother moved out i was alone. My depression got bad and i was in and out if mental hospitals. Ive gotten better through the year’s but still have my struggles. I currently live with my grandparents because my mom cannot afford a place of her own, and she is 52. I dont wanna end up that way. And i dont wanna be stuck here. I met my boyfriend in early 7th grade, we are in 11th now. We both have jobs, but dont get paid enough and dont get enough hours especially with school in the mix. This would really change my life for the better and make it so so much easier to get where i wanna be and have a good fresh start with the boy i love and wanna have a future with.